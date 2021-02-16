Nathan’s Famous launches brand’s gourmet Impossible burger

NEW YORK — Nathan’s Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announced Tuesday its partnership with Impossible Foods to bring consumers the brand’s first delicious gourmet, hamburger patty made from plants.

The Impossible Foods patty made from plants for meat lovers adds to the Nathan’s Famous New York-themed fresh angus burger line-up.

“At Nathan’s Famous, we are always focused on offering our customers food that is memorable, craveable and instagrammable and this announcement does just that, while making our menu as inclusive as possible,” James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to connect with Impossible Foods to bring our customers a plant-based option that tastes incredible. We expect this menu item will bring plant-based consumers the flavor of New York through Nathan’s Famous ingredients coupled with Impossible’s delicious burger.

The launch of the Nathan’s Impossible Burger will take place in the tri-state area and Florida with plans to expand in the coming year.

The burger will feature an everything-bagel seasoned bun, four pickle chips, two 1/4-pound Impossible patties, American cheese, two hand-dipped onion rings, two slices tomato, shredded romaine with a drizzle of Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce.