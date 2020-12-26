Nashville explosion: Hero officers identified; possible human remains found

(From Left to Right Top Row: Brenna Hosey, James Well, Amanda Topping. Bottom Row: Timothy Miller, James Luellen, Michael Sipos)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Six Nashville police officers are being hailed heroes for safely evacuating people away from an RV before it exploded on Christmas Day.

Metro Nashville Police identified the officers on Saturday as Brenna Hosey, James Well, Amanda Topping, Timothy Miller, James Luellen, and Michael Sipos.

The RV, parked on a street in Downtown Nashville, exploded early Christmas morning, causing widespread communications outages that took down police emergency systems and grounded flights at the city’s airport.

Police believe the blast was intentional but don’t yet know a motive or target. Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake noted that officials had not received any threats before the explosion.

Drake said investigators have found tissue at the scene that they believe could be human remains.

The vehicle was playing a warning message for anyone in the area to evacuate, police said. Officers then went door-to-door to evacuate the area.

About an hour after the RV was first reported to police, it exploded.

Mayor John Cooper said three people taken to area hospitals for treatment were in stable condition Friday evening.

