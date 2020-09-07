Naked protesters in ‘spit hoods’ sit outside Rochester police station

National News

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:
Naked protesters demand action in Rochester

Protesters demonstrated outside Rochester’s police headquarters Monday morning, Sept. 2, 2020, naked except for “spit hoods” in reference to the killing of Daniel Prude.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Protesters demonstrated outside Rochester’s police headquarters naked except for “spit hoods” in reference to the killing of Daniel Prude.

Local news outlets reported the demonstrators sat silently Monday morning with their hands behind them outside the city Public Safety Building.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died in March after police found him running naked through the street, put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing.

His death sparked outrage last week after his relatives released police body camera video and written reports they obtained through a public records request.

Protesters are demanding police accountability and legislation to change how authorities respond to mental health emergencies.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday

Friday Eve Forecast