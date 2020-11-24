Mysterious shiny monolith found in otherworldly Utah desert

This Nov. 18, 2020 photo provided by the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a metal monolith installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock in Utah. (Utah Department of Public Safety via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY — Deep in the Mars-like landscape of Utah’s red-rock desert lies a mystery: A gleaming metal monolith in one of the most remote parts of the state.

Officials said the smooth, tall structure was found during a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah.

A crew from the Utah Department of Public Safety and Division of Wildlife Resources spotted the gleaming object from the air Nov. 18 and landed nearby to check it out.

They found the three-sided stainless-steel object is about as tall as two men put together, but they discovered no clues about who might have driven it into the ground among the undulating red rocks or why.

The exact location is so remote that officials are not revealing it publicly, worried that people might get lost or stranded trying to find it and need to be rescued.

