Mother shot during burial service for Florida teen killed by sheriff’s deputy

COCOA, Fla.— An unknown gunman fired into a crowd gathered at the burial service of a teenager who was fatally shot by a Florida sheriff’s deputy earlier this month, leaving the teen’s mother wounded.

Officials say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon. About 50 people were paying respects to 18-year-old Sincere Pierce when gunfire rang out.

Family members attended to Pierce’s mother before paramedics arrived. She was taken to a hospital and her condition was not available.

Investigators searched the cemetery for evidence in the case.

Pierce and 16-year-old Angelo Crooms were killed on Nov. 13 by a Brevard County Sheriff’s deputy.

