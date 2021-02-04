Mother of pepper-sprayed 9-year-old says daughter is coping

Rochester Police Child Pepper Sprayed

In this still frame from a Rochester Police Department body-camera video on Jan. 29. 2021, a 9-year-old girl is handcuffed in a police cruiser after police used pepper spray on her as she screamed for her father.

The mother of a 9-year-old Black girl who was handcuffed and pepper-sprayed by police says the fourth-grader typically is “a giant teddy bear” who loves music and playing the video game Fortnite.

The Rochester mother, Elba Pope, questioned Wednesday whether race was a factor in how her daughter was treated. She says if police officers had viewed her child as if she was one of their own children, they wouldn’t have pepper-sprayed her.

Pope’s daughter was detained after becoming emotional during a family dispute Friday.

The mother is calling for the officers to be fired and for police to improve the way they deal with mental health issues.

