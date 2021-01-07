More lawmakers calling for immediate removal of President Trump

NEW YORK CITY — A day after President Donald Trump fanned the flames of a violent insurrection and refused to properly quell the uprising, lawmakers from both parties called for his immediate removal.

Democratic New York Sen. and soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was among the most vocal.

“This President must not hold office one day longer,” Schumer said.

Far fewer number Republicans made similar statements. One that did was Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked.My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021

They are calling for Vice President Mike Pence and the president’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, or for a swift impeachment.