MLK legacy as relevant as ever in 2021, local experts say

NEW YORK — Decades before young people took to the streets to declare Black Lives Matter, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led marches in Selma, Alabama.

“What you see today is, without question, a byproduct of King-era activism,” Rev. Malcolm J. Byrd said in an interview with PIX11 News.

More than 50 years after King’s assassination, “that same cry for justice is still just as relevant,” explained Byrd.

During this last turbulent year, activists held marches, demonstrations and even went to jail seeking justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, recognizing the power of people standing united against injustice.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams participated in some of those protests.

“Anyone who doesn’t understand how Black Lives Matter is connected to Dr. King’s dream, Dr. king’s mission, they really don’t know much about him,” he said.

Williams isn’t alone in suggestion a knowledge gap.

“Dr. King is perhaps one of the most quoted yet fully misunderstood human beings in perhaps all of human history,” Byrd said.

King understood America wasn’t perfect, but he had faith in the nation’s potential.

“The beautiful part of Dr. King's message,” Byrd said, “is that it is absolutely timeless.”