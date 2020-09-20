Minneapolis to name stretch of street for George Floyd

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Medical examiner lists George Floyd’s death as homicide

This undated handout photo provided by Christopher Harris shows George Floyd.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MINNEAPOLIS — A stretch of a Minneapolis street that includes the place where George Floyd was killed will soon be named in his honor.

Although the street will still be called Chicago Avenue, the city will refer to the blocks between 37th and 39th streets as George Perry Floyd Jr. Place.

The Star Tribune reports that the City Council approved the naming on Friday and that Mayor Jacob Frey’s office says he will likely sign off on it.

Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after a White officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck even as he pleaded for air.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Yonkers artist talks mural honoring essential workers

NJ sees COVID surge as gathering limits increase

Chilly, partly sunny Friday before mild, bright Easter weekend

NY entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

Fitness studios unite for a healthy Harlem

Community continues to condemn rise in anti-Asian attacks

Is New York reopening too much too soon?

Bronx families move into new affordable apartments

Bronx businesses hope to rebound on Opening Day