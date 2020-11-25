Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reveals she had miscarriage in the summer

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Britain Duchess of Sussex Megan Markle

FILE – In this Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 file photo Meghan the Duchess of Sussex stands after she and her husband Britain’s Prince Harry placed a Cross of Remembrance as they attend the official opening of the annual Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London.

LONDON — The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July.

Meghan described the experience in an opinion piece in the New York Times. She wrote: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

The former Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have a son, Archie, born in 2019.

The duchess, 39, said she was sharing her story in hope of helping others.

She wrote that “losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs

COVID-19 in NYC: One year later

Created Equal: Inside deceptive interrogation techniques

New Yorkers rally for more COVID relief

New accuser details Cuomo harassment allegation

New Yorkers protest for new COVID relief bill

Roller coaster ride with frigid wind chills, then a mild mid-week

Iona Prep, Stepinac play 7-game series because of COVID restrictions