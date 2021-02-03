McDonald’s Shamrock Shake Is Coming Back Early This Year

A little leprechaun has revealed to us that the beloved St. Patrick’s Day treat, the Shamrock Shake, is making an early return to McDonald’s menus in 2021.

OK, it wasn’t really a leprechaun; it was an official announcement from McDonald’s.

And honestly, this announcement couldn’t have come at a better time. Amidst an ongoing pandemic, the famous Punxsutawney Phil groundhog saw his shadow on Feb. 2, which means six more weeks of winter. So, what’s better than a green, minty milkshake to help us escape our woes?

McDonald’s shared the news on Twitter using, of course, shamrocks!

Starting Feb. 15, you can dance a jig over to your nearest McDonald’s and place your order for the classic Shamrock Shake.

“While you can’t always count on the groundhog avoiding its shadow, or the weather getting warmer anytime soon … you can count on Shamrock Shake Season to make you feel like spring has sprung,” McDonald’s said in a press release.

The Shamrock Shake features McDonald’s vanilla soft-serve ice cream blended with its classic Shamrock Shake flavor (mint) and topped off with a flourish of whipped topping.

Joining the Shamrock Shake in McDonald’s locations starting Feb. 15 will be the fan-favorite Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

The seasonal McFlurry made its nationwide debut last year and it became an instant hit with customers. Instead of a shake, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry blends vanilla soft serve into a thick, whipped dessert with mint flavoring and chunks of chocolate Oreo cookies.

In early February last year, the McDonald’s Twitter account announced the new treat with a video, and also noted that the Shamrock Shake was celebrating its 50th anniversary.

#ShamrockShakeSZN is coming back for its 50th anniversary. Celebrate with the iconic shake or the brand new OREO® Shamrock McFlurry®, available 2/19! ððð pic.twitter.com/qWEid38DHP — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) February 5, 2020

The Shamrock McFlurry is not exactly a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, but the chocolate and mint combination is still a winner.

So, which dessert team are you on, Team Shamrock Shake or Team Shamrock McFlurry?

