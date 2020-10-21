McConnell sows doubt in stimulus deal as Pelosi, Mnuchin inch closer to compromise

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — House Democrats and the White House appeared to be inching toward a deal for more COVID-19 relief, but Senate Republicans do not appear to be on board.

Wednesday, the Senate voted on a “skinny” stimulus bill that was doomed to fail. Not a single Democrat voted to move the $500 billion plan forward, saying it did not provide enough real help and was mainly a messaging bill for GOP senators to campaign on.

It lacked another direct payment check for Americans and help for cash strapped local governments.

However, outside the Senate, progress is being made toward a stimulus bill in the $2 trillion range. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she and chief White House negotiator Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are slowly moving toward an agreement.

If it comes together this week, it is unclear if there will ultimately be enough Republican support for passage, particularly back in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday warned the White House against striking a deal.

At a news conference Wednesday following the failed skinny deal vote, several Senate Republicans, many in tight re-election battles, seemed skeptical of a bigger bill that included relief to state and local governments.