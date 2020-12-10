McConnell signals no Republican support for emerging COVID-19 aid package

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Mitch McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks with reporters after the Senate approved a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid bill, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is hitting the brakes on an emerging COVID-19 aid package for now.

The Republican leader conveyed to negotiators that GOP senators won’t support a slimmed-down liability shield for companies from virus-related lawsuits in exchange for adding $160 billion for cash-strapped states and cities that Democrats want, according to a senior Democrat who spoke about the private negotiations on condition of anonymity.

The hardened stance from McConnell creates a new stalemate over the $900-billion-plus package.

A one-week extension of a potential government shutdown appears to have sapped some urgency from the talks.

McConnell’s office did not immediately respond for comment.

