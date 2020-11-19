Massive fire tears through large commercial building in Orange County, NY

Fire tore through a large commercial building in Middletown, New York Thursday afternoon, according to the local fire department.

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — Firefighters were working to control a massive blaze that tore through a commercial building in Orange County, New York Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

The Middletown Fire Department said a call came in just after 11 a.m. for the fire at 9 Midland Ave. in Middletown.

Google Maps shows a large production soundstage belonging to Michelson Studios right near that address, but it was not immediately clear if that was where the fire was.

Fire officials said there were no injures reported as of 12:15 p.m.

The large fire set off a few brush fires in the area behind the building, according to authorities.

Video from a resident nearby showed heavy smoke by a row of houses.