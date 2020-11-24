Man pleads guilty in plot to attack White House, Trump Tower

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Trump Tower

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 12: Trump Tower stands along 5th Avenue in Manhattan (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A South Carolina man has pleaded guilty to a terror charge for plotting to bomb or shoot up sites including the White House and Trump Tower in New York City in attacks inspired by the Islamic State group, federal authorities said.

Kristopher Sean Matthews pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge to provide material support to IS during a court hearing in San Antonio on Tuesday.

Matthews admitted he conspired with 22-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina of Texas to share bomb-making information for the purposes of domestic and foreign attacks on behalf of IS.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced March 4.

