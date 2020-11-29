Man charged with killing wife, 3 children near Disney: ‘I wasn’t there’

A Jan. 15, 2020, booking photo released by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office shows Anthony Todt, who is charged with killing his wife, their three young children and a dog in an affluent suburb near Walt Disney World.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Connecticut physical therapist charged with killing his wife and three children at their Florida home told his sister in a phone call from jail that he couldn’t stop his family from being slain because he wasn’t there.

Authorities say Anthony Todt killed his wife and children and the family dog. But Todt told his sister that his wife, Megan, had killed the children and herself.

The decomposing bodies were discovered on a Monday in January in the family home in Celebration, near Walt Disney World.

Todt worked in Connecticut but spent weekends with his family in Florida. An email seeking comment was sent to Todt’s attorney.