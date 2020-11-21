Man charged in armed robbery of Kardashian pal Jonathan Cheban

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Jonathan Cheban

Television personality Jonathan Cheban attends The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception in New York on April 11, 2019.

NEW YORK — Federal authorities in New York City have brought charges in the armed robbery of a reality TV pal of Kim Kardashian.

Victor Rivera is accused of stealing a $250,000 watch at gunpoint from Jonathan Cheban, the self-styled culinary influencer known as “Foodgod.”

The suspect was arrested in Florida on Friday. There was no immediate word on whether he has a lawyer.

The holdup occurred in August in New Jersey. Police said two men approached Cheban and asked for the time before pulling a gun and making off with his Richard Mille timepiece.

Cheban has appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” as well as other reality television shows.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Actor Kale Culley dishes on new CW show ‘Walker’

Israel Houghton talks new album 'Feels Like Home, Volume One'

Laurieann Gibson talks new book and working with music's biggest stars

What can be done to stop women from leaving the workforce?

NYC apartments: Viral broker Cash Jordan takes you inside the best rentals

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'

Chilly Tuesday with strong, biting winds and sunny skies

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs