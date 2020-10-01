Lottery winner out of luck when ticket gets lost in mail

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Postal Service

A U.S. Postal service employee loads his van (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

RIDGE MANOR, Fla.— A woman who won $1,000 in a second chance lottery drawing isn’t getting her prize because the certified letter she sent to the Florida Lottery’s headquarters never arrived.

Sue Burgess told WFLA that officials in Tallahassee told her “no ticket, no prize.” The second chance lottery prize gives winners a limited time to turn in a ticket.

Local offices were closed in July due to the coronavirus pandemic so she mailed it. Tracking information shows it arrived at a Tallahassee post office Aug. 12, but wasn’t delivered.

Officials said they’ll pay Burgess if the letter arrives with a postmark by the original deadline.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss