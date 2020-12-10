Longest-serving inmate for marijuana released from prison after 31 years

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
  • Marijuana Inmate Freed
    In this image provided by Last Prisoner Project, Richard DeLisi, second from left, is surrounded by his granddaughter Sade, left, son Rick, his daughter-in-law Vida, two granddaughters Aya and Vida, after he was released from prison, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Palm Beach County, Fla. DeLisi served more than 30 years in prison for a nonviolent cannabis conviction.
  • Richard DeLisi released
    Richard DeLisi walks out of prison after serving more than 30 years for a nonviolent cannabis conviction, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Palm Beach County, Fla. DeLisi was the longest serving nonviolent cannabis prisoner, according to Last Prisoner Project, which championed his release.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Richard DeLisi is a free man after serving 31 years of a 90-year sentence for selling marijuana.

The 71-year-old walked out of a Florida prison Tuesday saying he’s not bitter about the lost years and prefers to focus on creating memories with his family.

According to The Last Prisoner Project, DeLisi was believed to have been the longest serving nonviolent cannabis prisoner.

Florida’s WPEC was there as DeLisi was reunited with family:

He was sentenced to 90 years in 1989 at the age of 40.

While he was in prison, his wife, parents and 23-year-old son all died.

On Tuesday, he met two granddaughters for the first time and ate at his favorite crab restaurant.

