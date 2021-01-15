Local reps respond to fallout from violent Capitol insurrection

NEW YORK — More than a week after the mob attack on the Capitol, security remains a top concern for many lawmakers.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday commissioned Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré — who spearheaded the military response for Hurricane Katrina — to oversee an investigation on security failures during the breach.

And it’s those security failures that have many local members of Congress fired it up and calling for drastic change.

“I can tell you that members of the congressional Black and Hispanic caucus feel especially vulnerable. We all fear for our safety,” newly sworn-in Rep. Ritchie Torres told reporters Friday.

A week after a mob swarmed the Capitol, Torres said more needs to be done.

He’s calling for legislation that will erect a permanent security fence around the Capitol.

“There’s no substitute for a security enclosure, because if a security enclosure is good for the White House, then why is it not acceptable for the U.S. Capitol?” he said.

Federal officials initially said some of the insurrectionists had the intent to capture and assassinate elected officials, though they later walked back those claims.

Torres is taking matters into his owns hands when it comes to security following the siege on the Capitol with his call for legislation.

And he is not alone.

Local members of Congress are now demanding both increased security and answers.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney introduced the Insurrection Financing Transparency Act, which will allow authorities investigating the attack to force any company with financial ties to disclose the identifies of its owners.

Fallout from the chaos, which many argue was spurred on by President Donald Trump, has left many elected officials traumatized, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She lashed out at her Republican colleagues this week for their failure on holding rioters accountable.

“I don’t want to see the Republican Party talk about blue lives ever again,” she said during a Instagram live video. “This was never about safety for them, it was always a slogan.”

Rep. Grace Meng, who was forced to barricade herself inside a room last week when rioters breached security, told PIX11 that while she is doing ok, the attack has left her unnerved.

“There is honestly a sense of violation and betrayal,” she said.

Meng, like many of her colleagues, is calling on a thorough investigation of those within Congress now suspected of being involved.

“You know, it’s a place where we don’t even talk too loud and we don’t touch the artwork. Even my kids know not to do that. And to see strangers come in and destroy property like that, it’s such a violation, no matter what party you’re in.”