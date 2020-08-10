Lebanese New Yorkers, leaders helping Beirut after deadly blast

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — The Lebanese community in New York City is coming together to help the people of Beirut after last week’s deadly explosion.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams joined religious and civic leaders in launching a relief program Monday, teaming up to provide emergency medical and humanitarian aid to the hundreds od thousands who have been either injured or displaced.

More than a quarter million people are reportedly homeless after the blast, and thousands were injured.

Monday, the nation’s prime minister resigned in response to public outrage.