Leaders to UN: If virus doesn’t kill us, climate change will

FILE – In this Saturday, July 22, 2017, file photo, a polar bear stands on the ice in the Franklin Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. In a year of cataclysm, some world leaders at September 2020’s annual United Nations meeting are taking the long view, warning: If COVID-19 doesn’t kill us, climate change will. With Siberia seeing its warmest temperature on record this year and enormous chunks of ice caps in Greenland and Canada sliding into the sea, countries are acutely aware there’s no vaccine for global warming. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

In a year of cataclysm, some world leaders at this week’s annual United Nations meeting took the long view. They warned: If COVID-19 doesn’t kill us, climate change will.

With Siberia seeing its warmest temperature on record this year and enormous chunks of ice caps in Greenland and Canada sliding into the sea, countries are acutely aware there’s no vaccine for global warming.

The coronavirus has diverted resources and attention from what could have been the marquee issue at this year’s U.N. gathering.

Fiji’s leader lamented that this was “meant to be the year we took back our planet.”

