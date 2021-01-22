Lawyers want Giuliani investigated, license suspended

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani speaks in Washington at a rally in support of President Donald Trump, called the “Save America Rally.” Giuliani is facing possible expulsion from the New York State Bar Association over incendiary remarks he made to Trump’s supporters last week before they stormed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

NEW YORK — A lawyers’ group has filed an ethics complaint against Rudy Giuliani with New York’s courts.

They’re calling for him to be investigated and his law license suspended over his work promoting former President Donald Trump’s false allegations over the 2020 election.

Lawyers Defending American Democracy, which includes former judges and federal attorneys among its members, sent the complaint on Wednesday to the Attorney Grievance Committee of the state’s court system saying Giuliani had violated the rules of professional conduct.

An investigation would be the first step in a process that could lead to a disbarment.

An email seeking comment was sent to Giuliani’s representative.