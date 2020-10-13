Kraft Heinz getting into toy business with variety game pack

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Kraft Heinz is getting into the toy business.

In a press release, gaming publisher Big G Creative announced they are partnering up with Kraft Heinz to create three sets of games that are inspired by Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Heinz Ketchup, and Jell-O.

“For most families, more time at home means getting extra creative with day-to-day routines and seeking out fun experiences in between,” said Steven Anne, creative director at Big G Creative, in the news release. “Kraft Heinz has always brought a playfulness to the dinner table, and now we’re thrilled to bring that same spirit to family game night.”

Each game is recommended for anyone over the age of 8 and takes about 20 minutes to complete.

The game, packaged like the iconic food favorite, is available exclusively at Target stores and Target.com for $19.99.