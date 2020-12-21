Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has erupted. The eruption began late Sunday within the within Halema’uma’u crater.

HAWAII — Residents on Hawaii’s Big Island are being told to stay indoors Monday after the U.S. Geological Survey reports the Kilauea volcano has erupted.

Video from W rim of the caldera just before midnight. As of December 21 at 1:30 a.m. HST, the growing lava lake has almost reached the level of the lowest down-dropped block that formed during the 2018 collapse events. Over the past 2 hours, the lake has risen by ~10 m (32 ft). pic.twitter.com/Qbx1d6hbq4 — USGS Volcanoes? (@USGSVolcanoes) December 21, 2020

The eruption began late Sunday within the Halema’uma’u crater. The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports an eruption at the Halemaumau Crater of the Kilauea Volcano.Trade winds will push any embedded ash toward the Southwest.Fallout is likely in the Kau District in Wood Valley, Pahala, Naalehu and Ocean View.Stay indoors to avoid Exposu — COH Civil Defense (@CivilDefenseHI) December 21, 2020

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit about an hour after the volcano began erupting.

The USGS says it received more than 500 reports of people who felt the earthquake but significant damage to buildings or structures is not expected.

Happening now: a new eruption of Kīlauea inside Halemaʻumaʻu



See live webcams inside Halemaʻumaʻu, courtesy of USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: https://t.co/Yf1Kc3AeJ9 pic.twitter.com/bsNmt3ZTUg — Hawaii Volcanoes NPS (@Volcanoes_NPS) December 21, 2020

The National Weather Service issued an advisory to warn of fallen ash from the volcano. The agency later said the eruption appeared to be easing and only a “steam cloud” was lingering in the area.

Kilauea erupted in May 2018 and destroyed more than 700 homes, CNN reports.