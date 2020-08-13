How Kamala Harris’ experience as a prosecutor helps her case against Trump

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — The Joe Biden Campaign put the prosecutor experience of Sen. Kamala Harris front and center while formally introducing her to the American public.

“As somebody who has presented my fair share of arguments in court, the case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is open and shut,” Harris said before systematically critiquing the administration.

Biden hopes his VP pick can ultimately be his most effective ally in making a case against President Donald Trump. Harris has repeatedly leaned on on her prosecutorial experience since taking the national political stage.

Biden himself saw this first hand when she took him on during the first Democratic debate in Miami.

Harris has developed a reputation on Capitol Hill as a formidable questioner of Trump administration officials. Notably, Harris grilled now-Supreme Couty Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing amid claims of sexual misconduct. She also seemed to flummox Attorney General Bill Barr at one point while questioning him about doing the president’s bidding.

Trump had a different yet familiar word for those interactions, one he’s often used when talking about outspoken women: nasty.

“She was just nasty to a horrible level,” Trump said Wednesday.

Harris was California’s Attorney General for 6 years before becoming a senator in 2017. She was San Francisco’s District Attorney for seven years before that.

Attorney, Joe Biden delegate, and New York State Sen. Kevin Thomas hopes that training and experience will be especially helpful during what will likely be the most crucial moment of the campaign for Harris.

“I have seen and heard the way she presents herself, and ask those pointed questions — where she’s listening and answering,” Thomas said. “She’s going to be amazing in the debate with Mike Pence.”

Harris will also have to walk a tight rope while playing to her prosecutor roots. There are progressives in the Democratic Party unhappy about some of her tougher stances over the years, especially amid the current push for criminal justice reform.

Harris said she supports the current reform efforts, including an expansive police reform bill passed by House Democrats.