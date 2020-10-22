Justice Dept.: 127 suspected MS-13 members charged this year

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors have charged 127 suspected members of the violent MS-13 street gang this year, and six face sentences of life in prison after being convicted in 2020.

The statistics are detailed in a report released Wednesday by the Justice Department.

The report emphasizes the priority the Trump administration has given to prosecuting members of MS-13 and the aggressive effort by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to try to dismantle the gang.

MS-13, also known as Mara Salvatrucha, is considered one of the top transnational organized crime threats in the United States.

