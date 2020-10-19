Judge stops Trump administration plan that would have cut food stamps for nearly 700,000 people

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 19: A grocery store advertises that they accept food stamps in the South Bronx on September 19, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A judge blocked a Trump administration plan that would have denied food stamps for hundreds of thousands of Americans.

The proposed rule targeting the Supplemental Nutrition Program would have required nearly 700,000 people to work in order to receive SNAP benefits. A group of 14 states, including New York, and New York City and Washington, D.C. filed a lawsuit in January to block the rule.

New York Attorney General Letitia James called the judge’s Sunday decision “a win for common sense and basic human decency.”

“This Trump Administration rule was cruel to its core and ran counter to who we are and what we represent as a nation,” James said. “If implemented, this rule would have not only made it harder for thousands to feed their families and risk them going hungry, but would have exacerbated the public health crisis we face and the economic recession we are still in the midst of under President Trump’s lack of leadership.”

In explaining the decision, Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said the proposed rule would leave states “scrambling” and could “exponentially” increase food insecurity.

When the rule was proposed, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said the rule would help move people “from welfare to work.”

“We want to encourage people by giving them a helping hand, but not an infinitely giving hand,” he said at the time.

