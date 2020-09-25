Federal judge rules 2020 census must continue through October

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
2020-Census

An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident is shown in Detroit on April 5, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge has stopped the 2020 census from finishing at the end of September and ordered the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident extended for another month through the end of October.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh said in her ruling late Thursday that a shortened schedule would likely produce inaccurate results.

A coalition of civil rights groups and local governments had sued the Census Bureau in an effort to prevent the 2020 census from stopping at the end of the month.

They said the shortened schedule would undercount residents in minority and hard-to-count communities.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccine push continues nationwide

Neighbors push to stop LGA AirTrain

Tragic 911 call: Man kills 3, himself on daughter's birthday in Brooklyn

Budget deal reached in Albany

More than a dozen people injured in Queens fire

'Looking very, very nice'

NYC must install wi-fi for students in all family homeless shelters by August: Settlement

Vaccines become more accessible for both younger and older New Yorkers

Mayoral race update: Yang, Stringer, Garcia, Adams, McGuire