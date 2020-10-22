Judge orders hearing to decide if Jennifer Dulos is dead

FARMINGTON, Conn. — A Connecticut probate judge said she needs more time and may need to hear more evidence before deciding whether to declare Jennifer Dulos legally dead.

The mother of five disappeared in May 2019 after dropping her children at school.

Police in January charged estranged husband Fotis Dulos with killing her in her New Canaan home. He took his own life later that month.

The administrator for the estate of Fotis Dulos asked Judge Evelyn Daly on Thursday to waive the normal seven-year waiting period to declare a missing person legally dead so he can access certain funds for the estate.

