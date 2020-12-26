Judge delays execution of only woman on death row

WASHINGTON — A federal judge said the Justice Department unlawfully rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row, potentially setting up the Trump administration to schedule the execution for after President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss also vacated an order from the director of the Bureau of Prisons that had set Lisa Montgomery’s execution date for Jan. 12.

Montgomery had been scheduled to be put to death this month, but Moss delayed the execution after her attorneys contracted coronavirus visiting their client.

He prohibited the Bureau of Prisons from carrying out Montgomery’s execution before the end of the year and ruled Wednesday the agency was also prohibited from rescheduling the date while the injunction was in place.

Montgomery was convicted of killing a pregnant Missouri woman and cutting out the fetus. The baby survived.