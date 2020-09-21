Judge agrees to delay US government restrictions on WeChat, TikTok

Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. President Donald Trump has ordered a sweeping but unspecified ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat, although it remains unclear if he has the legal authority to actually ban the apps from the U.S. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

NEW YORK — A federal judge has approved a request from a group of WeChat users to delay looming U.S. government restrictions that could effectively make the popular app nearly impossible to use.

A similar ban on popular video-sharing app TikTok has also been postponed.

President Donald Trump said Saturday he’s given his “blessing” to a proposed deal that would see TikTok partner with Oracle and Walmart and form a U.S. company.

In a ruling dated Saturday, Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in California said the government’s actions would affect users’ First Amendment rights as an effective ban on the app removes their platform for communication.

WeChat is a messaging-focused app popular with many Chinese-speaking Americans that serves as a lifeline to friends, family, customers and business contacts in China.

It’s owned by Chinese tech giant Tencent.