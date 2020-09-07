Jessica Krug: Inside the mind of an imposter

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — George Washington University professor and writer Jessica Krug claimed to be a Black Latina woman for most of her career and was recently exposed as being a white Jewish woman.

Dr. Jeff Gardere spoke with the PIX11 Morning News Monday to break the sitaution down from a possible psychological standpoint.

George Washington University is investigating and said Krug will not be teaching her classes this semester.

A writer claiming to be Krug said in a blog post that she had lived most of her adult life “under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim.”

The post caused a furor on social media.