Jerry Seinfeld digs into 45 years of his jokes for new book

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld at the “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee” photo call in Beverly Hills, California on July 17, 2019.

LOS ANGELES— The high-end sports cars, the luxury automobiles — those aren’t Jerry Seinfeld’s most valuable possessions. The comedian says those would be the brown accordion folders filled with the papers he scribbled jokes on over the past 45 years.

There are so many that when he takes them out they stretch across a city block.

Now they are in Seinfeld’s new book, “Is This Anything?”

The jokes are compiled in chronological order. They reveal a timeline showing how a 21-year-old kid from Long Island evolved into one of the great stand-up comics of his time.

