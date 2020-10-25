Italy closes gyms, shuts eateries early to fight COVID-19

FILE – In this Saturday, May 9, 2020 file photo, restaurant owner Paolo Polli stages a protest in Milan, Italy. The coronavirus pandemic is gathering strength again in Europe and, with winter coming, its restaurant industry is struggling. The spring lockdowns were already devastating for many, and now a new set restrictions is dealing a second blow. Some governments have ordered restaurants closed; others have imposed restrictions curtailing how they operate. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

ROME — Italy’s leader has imposed at least a month of new restrictions to fight rising coronavirus infections, shutting down gyms, pools and movie theaters and putting an early curfew on cafes and restaurants.

Worried about crippling Italy’s stagnant economy, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte opted against another full nationwide lockdown.

The decree he signed Sunday keeps elementary and middle schools open but says 75% of high school students must have virtual classes.

It also requires everyone except children younger than age 6 and people exercising to wear masks outdoors.

The measures take effect Monday and are set to last until Nov. 24.

Italy has reported a total of 37,338 virus deaths, Europe’s second-highest death toll after Britain.