Islamic State attack on Kabul University leaves 22 dead, 22 wounded in Afghanistan

Afghan police patrol at the site of an attack at Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. The brazen attack by gunmen who stormed the university has left many dead and wounded in the Afghan capital. The assault sparked a hours-long gunbattle.

KABUL, Afghanistan — A brazen attack by Islamic State militants who stormed the Kabul University has left at least 22 dead and 22 wounded in the Afghan capital.

The assault sparked a hours-long gunbattle on the school’s campus on Monday.

The Interior Ministry says all three attackers were ultimately killed in the ensuing firefight at the country’s largest school.

The Taliban promptly issued a statement denying they were behind the assault.

The attack came as the insurgents are continuing peace talks with the U.S.-backed government in Qatar, with the aim to help the U.S. finally withdraw from Afghanistan.

Later in the day, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the assault.