Is it safe to eat? Refrigerated foods you should toss if your power is out

With power out in tens of thousands of homes after Isaias battered the region, there are foods that residents should ditch from their refrigerators.
A refrigerator will keep food safe for up to 4 hours during a power outage, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Some food does last longer than others, but many in the New York and New Jersey region won’t have power back for days.
Health officials advise discarding the following:
- Raw or leftover cooked meat, poultry, fish, or seafood; soy meat substitutes
- Thawing meat or poultry
- Salads: Meat, tuna, shrimp, chicken, or egg salad
- Gravy, stuffing, broth
- Lunchmeats, hot dogs, bacon, sausage, dried beef
- Pizza with any toppping
- Canned hams labeled “Keep Refrigerated”
- Canned meats and fish, opened
- Casseroles, soups, stews
- Soft cheeses: blue/bleu, Roquefort, Brie, Camembert, cottage, cream, Edam, Monterey Jack, ricotta, mozzarella, Muenster, Neufchatel, queso blanco, queso fresco
- Shredded cheeses
- Low fat cheeses
- Milk, cream, sour cream, buttermilk, evaporated milk, yogurt, eggnog, soy milk
- Baby formula, opened
- Fresh eggs, hard-cooked in shell, egg dishes, egg products
- Custards and puddings, quiche
- Fresh fruits, cut
- Sliced or shredded coconut
- Opened mayonnaise, tartar sauce, horseradish
- Fish sauces, oyster sauce
- Opened creamy-based dressings
- Spaghetti sauce, opened
- Refrigerator biscuits, rolls, cookie dough
- Cooked pasta, rice, potatoes
- Pasta salads with mayonnaise or vinaigrette
- Fresh pasta
- Cheesecake
- Cream filled pastries
- Pies: custard, cheese-filled, or chiffon; quiche
- Fresh vegetables, cut
- Greens, pre-cut, pre-washed, packaged
- Vegetables, cooked
- Tofu, cooked
- Vegetable juice, opened
- Baked potatoes
- Commercial garlic in oil
- Potato Salad
