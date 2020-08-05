Is it safe to eat? Refrigerated foods you should toss if your power is out

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

With power out in tens of thousands of homes after Isaias battered the region, there are foods that residents should ditch from their refrigerators.

A refrigerator will keep food safe for up to 4 hours during a power outage, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Some food does last longer than others, but many in the New York and New Jersey region won’t have power back for days.

Health officials advise discarding the following:



Raw or leftover cooked meat, poultry, fish, or seafood; soy meat substitutes

Thawing meat or poultry

Salads: Meat, tuna, shrimp, chicken, or egg salad

Gravy, stuffing, broth

Lunchmeats, hot dogs, bacon, sausage, dried beef

Pizza with any toppping

Canned hams labeled “Keep Refrigerated”

Canned meats and fish, opened

Casseroles, soups, stews

Soft cheeses: blue/bleu, Roquefort, Brie, Camembert, cottage, cream, Edam, Monterey Jack, ricotta, mozzarella, Muenster, Neufchatel, queso blanco, queso fresco

Shredded cheeses

Low fat cheeses

Milk, cream, sour cream, buttermilk, evaporated milk, yogurt, eggnog, soy milk

Baby formula, opened

Fresh eggs, hard-cooked in shell, egg dishes, egg products

Custards and puddings, quiche

Fresh fruits, cut

Sliced or shredded coconut

Opened mayonnaise, tartar sauce, horseradish

Fish sauces, oyster sauce

Opened creamy-based dressings

Spaghetti sauce, opened

Refrigerator biscuits, rolls, cookie dough

Cooked pasta, rice, potatoes

Pasta salads with mayonnaise or vinaigrette

Fresh pasta

Cheesecake

Cream filled pastries

Pies: custard, cheese-filled, or chiffon; quiche

Fresh vegetables, cut

Greens, pre-cut, pre-washed, packaged

Vegetables, cooked

Tofu, cooked

Vegetable juice, opened

Baked potatoes

Commercial garlic in oil

Potato Salad

For a complete list, click here.