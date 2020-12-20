Iraqi army: 8 rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed, File)

BAGHDAD — A barrage of eight rockets targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, according to Iraq’s military.

Sunday’s attack sparked fears of renewed unrest as next month’s anniversary of the U.S. killing of an Iranian general draws near.

One Iraqi security person manning a checkpoint was injured, according to an Iraqi military statement.

The U.S. Embassy said there was some minor damage to the embassy compound. It said the C-RAM defense system that’s used to destroy missiles in mid-air was activated.

The frequency of rocket attacks in Iraq has frustrated the Trump administration. Iran-backed militia groups have been blamed for orchestrating the attacks.

