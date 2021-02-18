Iowa man thinks he wins $30, turns out to be $30,000 jackpot

CLIVE, Iowa — An Iowa man won $30,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Andrew Yanak, 29, of Onawa, won the Iowa Lottery’s “Bonus Crossword” scratch game after picking up the winning ticket at a local Pony Express convenience store.

“Me and my girlfriend are kind of starting fresh with COVID, and everything being so hard to maintain. This is a huge relief for us. This is going to be huge for us,” Yanak said.

Yanak said he thought he originally won $30 but used the Iowa Lottery’s mobile app to scan his ticket.

“It said $30,000 and I’m like, ‘No! That’s not, that’s fake. I checked it again and it said $30,000. I didn’t really freak out. I just kind of started crying and shaking a whole bunch,” he said.

He then took the ticket to a gas station and the store employee confirmed he won the money.

Yanak said he wants to buy a car and pay bills with the prize.

“There are so many things we have been working toward to try to do,” he said.

