Investigation into Capitol breach continues

NEW YORK — Thirteen people have been charged so far in Federal court for crimes related to Wednesday’s violence in Washington.

President-elect Joe Biden called the rioters “a bunch of thugs, thugs and they’re domestic terrorists.”

Lonnie Coffman of Alabama brought 11 molotov cocktails and 2 guns to Capitol Hill, Federal prosecutors revealed Friday. After kicking up his feet on the desk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Richard Barnett is now in FBI custody. West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans was also taken into custody after he posted to social media in the midst of the riot.

“They’re going to be looking at social media pages to see If they can identify the culprits who actually led the attack on our nation’s capital,” explained retired NYPD Assistant Commissioner Rob Gonzalez.

U.S. Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick died from injuries he sustained during the riots. Sicknick was a New Jersey native. Sicknick’s family said Friday, becoming an officer was his lifelong dream.

“Our sympathies and our concerns go out to his family,” Biden said Friday.