Inmate who gave birth on toilet in CT cell gets $250,000 in settlement

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut officials are paying $250,000 and admitting no wrongdoing in a settlement of a lawsuit brought by a state prison inmate who gave birth on a toilet in her cell and claimed she was denied medical care, according to details of the agreement obtained by The Associated Press on Saturday.

Tianna Laboy says she complained about severe abdominal pain and bloody discharge in the hours leading up to the birth at York Correctional Institution in 2018 but was told medical staff weren’t available.

Laboy’s daughter spent two weeks in intensive care after being born prematurely and is now in the custody of Laboy’s mother.

