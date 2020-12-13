Inmate who gave birth on toilet in CT cell gets $250,000 in settlement

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Jail

Barbed wire at jail (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut officials are paying $250,000 and admitting no wrongdoing in a settlement of a lawsuit brought by a state prison inmate who gave birth on a toilet in her cell and claimed she was denied medical care, according to details of the agreement obtained by The Associated Press on Saturday.

Tianna Laboy says she complained about severe abdominal pain and bloody discharge in the hours leading up to the birth at York Correctional Institution in 2018 but was told medical staff weren’t available.

Laboy’s daughter spent two weeks in intensive care after being born prematurely and is now in the custody of Laboy’s mother.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday

Friday Eve Forecast