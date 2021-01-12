In first public appearance since Capitol riot, Trump extols border wall

ALAMO, TX — President Donald Trump spoke at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Tuesday, trumpeting one of the pillars of his presidency: his campaign against illegal immigration and building a wall along the southern border.

It’s Trump’s first time appearing in public since a violent mob of his supporters sieged the nation’s Capitol last week in an effort to halt the peaceful transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump said Tuesday in Alamo that the wall has been crucial for securing the border.

He claimed he has put an end to “immigration chaos,” despite the chaos his administration created with its child separation policy and attempted travel bans.

Before he spoke, Trump used a Sharpie to sign his autograph on a plaque on the wall.