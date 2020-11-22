In cities across US, voters support more police oversight

FILE – In this June 3, 2020, file photo, protesters rally in Phoenix, demanding the Phoenix City Council defund the Phoenix Police Department. The protests sparked by Floyd’s death in May thrust the defunding demand before city councils, including those in Minneapolis, Milwaukee and New York City. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Almost six months after the death of George Floyd, criminal justice reform advocates are cheering multiple victories in the 2020 election.

Voters in communities across the country have approved measures toughening civilian oversight of law enforcement agencies. Entities such as civilian police review boards have been around for decades, but the power of such boards varies greatly, including their ability to issue subpoenas. The role of such boards came back into focus following weeks of spring protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

Voters in Columbus, Ohio, approved the first-ever such review board. It includes an Office of Inspector General for police review. Similar measures passed in San Jose, California; Portland, Oregon; Seattle; and Philadelphia.

Voters elected a handful of progressive prosecutors, approved ballot initiatives designed to ease mass incarceration and decriminalized drugs in several states.

They also sent Black Lives Matter activists to Congress, restored voting rights to former prisoners and scored other gains sought by the protests that filled American streets last summer.

Leaders in the movement want to build on those successes in 2021. These latest wins came out of an election that also saw setbacks, like some loss of momentum for defunding