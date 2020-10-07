Hurricane Delta makes landfall near Cancun as Cat. 2 storm, expected to hit Gulf Coast later in week

This Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, satellite image released by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) shows a strengthening Hurricane Delta. Delta rapidly intensified into a dangerous Category 4 storm Tuesday while following a course to hammer southeastern Mexico and then continue on to the U.S. Gulf Coast later in the week.

CANCUN, Mexico — Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday morning along the northeastern coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The powerful hurricane was a Category 2 storm with estimated maximum winds of 110 mph as it came ashore around 6:30 a.m. (ET) just south of popular vacation destination Cancun, NHC said.

Hurricane #Delta makes landfall along the coast of northeastern Mexico near Puerto Morelos around 5:30 AM CDT with estimated maximum winds of 110 mph. Latest information at: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/cWKYybKCMi — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2020

The hurricane is expected to continue moving northward and bring “life-threatening” storm surge to the Gulf Coast late this week.

Delta could bring “significant flash flooding” and mudslides to southern Mexico and the western part of Cuba throughout the day on Wednesday.

Quintana Roo state’s governor warned residents and tourists that it is the strongest storm since Hurricane Wilma in 2005.

NHC also said Wednesday that there is an increasing likelihood that Hurricane Delta will cause “life-threatening storm surge” and bring hurricane-strength winds to Louisiana and Mississippi late in the week.

Louisiana has taken the brunt of the impact of the 2020 hurricane season. Hurricanes Marco and Laura have already made landfall in the state, causing inland flooding and significant damage along the coast. Hurricane Sally also did significant damage nearby Gulf Shores, Alabama, when it made landfall in September.

Delta increased in strength by 80 mph in just 24 hours, more than doubling from a 60 mph storm at 2 p.m. EDT Monday to 140 mph at 2 p.m. EDT Tuesday, becoming a Category 4 hurricane.

Its top winds peaked around 145 mph before weakening a bit Wednesday.

Forecasters are predicting a storm surge of up to 13 feet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.