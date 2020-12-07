Hundreds ill, 1 dead due to unidentified disease in India

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
India Mystery Illness

Patients and their bystanders are seen at the district government hospital in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Dec.6, 2020. Over 200 people have been hospitalized due to an unidentified illness in this ancient city famous for its hand woven products. (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI, India — At least one person has died and 200 others have been hospitalized due to an unidentified illness in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The illness was detected Saturday evening in Eluru, an ancient city famous for its hand-woven products, according to reports.

Since then, patients have experienced symptoms ranging from nausea and anxiety to loss of consciousness.

The state is among those worst-hit by COVID-19, and its health system has been frayed by the pandemic.

Top medical and scientific institutes are trying to determine the cause of the illness, while the opposition has demanded an investigation.

