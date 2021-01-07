Groundbreaking partnership to monitor ocean for signs of climate change

NEW YORK — There’s no doubt that climate change has become a growing concern around the world.

Now, scientific efforts are underway to monitor how changes in the ocean can affect our planet.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration and the Ocean Foundation have teamed up to cooperate on international and national scientific efforts to advance research, conservation and our understanding of the global ocean.

The D.C.-based nonprofit international foundation and NOAA monitor the ocean’s temperature, sea level, and a process called ocean acidification.

“It’s literally the carbon dioxide entering the water column combining with H2O and making some different compounds that are acidic. I know harms shellfish. It harms coral, plankton and the oceans ability to produce oxygen,” The Ocean Foundation’s President Mark Spalding tells PIX11 News.

In the event a country is susceptible to ocean acidification, the foundation works with that country in various ways such as planting seagrasses, mangroves, and restoring salt marsh estuaries to improve the ocean’s PH levels and coastlines.