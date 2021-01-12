Google’s YouTube suspends Trump for at least 7 days, company says

A picture shows a You Tube logo on December 4, 2012 during LeWeb Paris 2012 in Saint-Denis near Paris. (ERIC PIERMONT/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — YouTube has joined a slew of social media platforms suspending the president.

The massive video platform, a Google subsidiary, announced recent content posted by President Donald Trump was removed, and his account would be suspended for at least a week.

“After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days,” the company said in a tweet.

Unlike other social media platforms, YouTube did not indicate that Trump would be banned permanently, which was the case with Twitter, the president’s medium of choice.

His accounts on Facebook and Twitter were suspended indefinitely, and at least until President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.