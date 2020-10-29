Girl Scouts tweet, then delete post congratulating Amy Coney Barrett

President Donald Trump and Amy Coney Barrett stand on the Blue Room Balcony after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath to her on the South Lawn of the White House White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A tweet by the Girl Scouts congratulating new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett drew such outrage from Barrett’s critics that the youth organization swiftly deleted it. That then sparked a new backlash from Barrett’s supporters.

The original tweet was posted Wednesday evening. It said, “Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the 5th woman appointed to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789.”

The post featured an image of Barrett; along with the other four women who have been justices on the high court.

The post was quickly attacked by critics who view Barrett, a conservative, as a potential threat to civil liberties and women’s rights.