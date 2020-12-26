Girl Scouts rebuke Boy Scouts in escalating recruitment war

FILE – In this June 18, 2018, file photo, patches cover the back of a Girl Scout’s vest at a demonstration of some of their activities in Seattle. Girl Scouts of the United States of America claim the century-old organization is in a “highly damaging” recruitment war with Boy Scouts of America after the group opened its core services to girls, leading to marketplace confusion and some girls unwittingly joining the Boy Scouts. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

NEW YORK — Lawyers for the Girl Scouts say that the century-old organization is now directly competing with the Boy Scouts for female recruits and that it’s not a fair fight.

The lawyers filed papers Thursday in federal court in Manhattan to repel an effort by the Boy Scouts to toss out a 2-year-old trademark infringement lawsuit.

Lawyers for the Boy Scouts last month asked a judge to reject claims that the organization is infringing on trademarks when it recruits girls with words like “scouts” and “scouting.”

The Girl Scouts say in their filing that the Boy Scouts’ marketing of expanded services for girls is “highly damaging.”