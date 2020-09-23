Ginsburg remembered as prophet for justice, American icon

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was remembered Wednesday at the court in front of grieving family, colleagues and friends as a prophet for justice who persevered against long odds to become an American icon.

Meanwhile, crowds grew outside waiting for a chance to pay their respects. In the court’s Great Hall, the eight justices were masked along with everyone else because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They were gathering for the first time in more than six months for the ceremony to mark Ginsburg’s death from cancer last week at age 87.

She served for 27 years on the court, becoming know to admirers as “The Notorious RBG.”